(Bloomberg) -- Air France-KLM and private equity firm Castlelake LP have increased their planned investment in the bankrupt Scandinavian flag-carrier SAS AB by $25 million to $1.2 billion, SAS said in a statement Saturday.

SAS on Oct. 3 had announced an investment of $1.175 billion from the investment group to help rescue the carrier, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July amid headwinds from the Covid-19 pandemic, high fuel prices and a pilot strike.

Read more: Air France-KLM Takes SAS Stake in $1.2 Billion Restructuring

The deal promises to further the post-Covid consolidation of Europe’s aviation industry around Air France-KLM and two other major carrier groups, Deutsche Lufthansa AG and IAG SA. IAG is taking over Spain’s Air Europa, while Lufthansa has agreed to buy part of Italy’s state-owned ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia.

The final offer for SAS announced Saturday includes $725 million in secured convertible debt, as well as Castlelake providing a $500 million facility to help with refinancing, the carrier said in the statement.

Here is the shareholding breakdown after the investment, according to the statement:

Castlelake will hold 32% of the equity, 55.2% of convertible debt

The Danish government will have 25.8% of the equity, 30% of the convertible debt

Air France-KLM holds 19.9% of the equity, 4.8% of convertible debt

Lind Invest holds 8.6% of the equity, 10% of the convertible debt

The remaining 13.6% of the equity will be distributed among other creditors

--With assistance from Susanne Barton.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.