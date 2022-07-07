(Bloomberg) -- Air France-KLM’s low-cost carrier Transavia is at risk of walkouts by cabin crew this summer even after agreeing to pay bonuses to staff in a bid to maintain labor peace.

The carrier’s main flight attendants’ union, SNPNC, has issued a strike warning that runs through mid-September, without yet giving any specific dates, according to spokesman Lionel Trovao.

The union refused to sign a labor agreement reached last week with other groups because the accord included bonuses but no increases in base pay, which is below minimum wage for new cabin-crew hires, he said.

A spokesman for the airline said the labor agreement included special payouts and improved staff scheduling.

Air France-KLM’s decision to grant extra compensation to Transavia staff in a bid to avert strikes comes amid travel disruptions across Europe. SAS AB, Ryanair Holdings Plc and EasyJet Plc have faced strikes while British Airways agreed to settle a dispute with check-in workers.

Any significant labor action at Transavia would shatter one of the achievements most vaunted by Air France-KLM Chief Executive Officer Ben Smith. He took the helm in 2018 following a period of crippling Air France strikes, and has said the labor peace that has followed is crucial for the turnaround of the embattled carrier.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.