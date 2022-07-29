(Bloomberg) -- Air France-KLM plans to raise capacity closer to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year after posting its first quarterly profit since before the health crisis.

The Franco-Dutch carrier reported better-than-expected net income of 324 million euros ($330 million) in the three months through June, according to a statement Friday. That’s the group’s first positive result since the end of 2019.

The earnings were fueled by a surge in demand for air travel that has since overwhelmed the industry, especially in Europe where airport staff shortages and strikes have created periods of chaos at major hubs.

“The strong recovery we see this summer is putting the entire aviation industry to the test,” Chief Executive Officer Ben Smith said. The group will pay 70 million euros in compensation costs to travelers caught in the disruption.

Dialling Back

Air France-KLM was forced to dial back its ambitions to raise capacity in the ongoing peak summer months, but plans to do so in the last quarter of the year.

The company will operate 80% to 85% of pre-pandemic flight volumes during the current period, a drop from the up to 90% forecast in May. It’s planning to reach as much as 90% in the last three months of 2022 instead.

Air France-KLM had to cancel flights this month at budget carrier Transavia because of a strike, while its French arm pared back operations at its Paris hub due to labor strife. The group has also been hit by severe personnel constraints at its second hub in Amsterdam, which has capped the number of passengers that can fly through the airport.

The group has been shoring up its balance sheet to repay state aid that enabled it to survive the pandemic.

Air France-KLM has raised 2.8 billion euros of the 4 billion-euro target announced in February, saying Friday that possible hybrid bond issuances of as much as 1.2 billion euros could come this year or next.

The carrier is aiming to reimburse three quarters of the aid by year end, a move that would trigger a lifting of rules imposed by the European Union on bailout recipients, such as a ban on acquiring more than a 10% of a rival.

Following a series of bailouts to get Air France-KLM through the worst of the Covid-19 crisis, the French state holds a stake of about 29% and the Dutch government 9.3%. Shipping company CMA CGM bought a 9% stake as part of an air cargo pact.

