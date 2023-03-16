(Bloomberg) -- Air France-KLM will operate services back at pre-pandemic level this summer as demand for travel remains strong and daily flights resume to China after it scrapped Covid restrictions.

The airline group will serve 191 destinations from April to October, with as many as 835 flights a day. Flights to Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong are being increased and daily services will commence July 1. Flight capacity to Haneda and Narita airports in Tokyo as well as to North America will also be boosted.

Air France will be the only airline operating direct flights to Ottawa, and will become the Europe’s leading air carrier in terms of capacity connecting Canada. It will also operate more flights to East Africa.

After suffering record losses in the depths of the pandemic, most international airlines are ramping up capacity to cater to a surge in travelers after the restart of quarantine-free travel globally. European carriers, in particular, are under pressure to improve operations after staff shortages and strikes led to a summer of chaos last year.

With the anticipated surge in the holiday season, European airports need to keep up as well. Amsterdam’s Schiphol is still grappling with labor shortages and Deutsche Lufthansa AG is set to scrap 34,000 flights this summer due to persistent staffing constraints. Air France-KLM plans to hire hundreds of pilots for its French subsidiary this year and use incentive payments in some cases to ensure it has enough pilots this summer, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.