(Bloomberg) -- An Air India Boeing 737 flight overshot the runway in the southern city of Calicut, fell into a valley and broke into two parts, Arun Kumar, the head of India’s aviation regulator said by phone.

The flight, originating from Dubai and carrying 189 passengers, crashed at around 8:30 p.m local time, Kumar said. Television pictures showed. There was no official confirmation on casualties.

The last fatal civil aviation disaster in India was in 2010, when an Air India Express Boeing Co. plane overshot the runway and burst into flames, killing 158 people. That was the first fatal crash of a passenger aircraft in India in a decade.

