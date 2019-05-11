(Bloomberg) -- The Air Jordan 1 High OG TS, hip-hop artist Travis Scott’s latest highly anticipated shoe collaboration with Nike Inc., sold out hours after its general release on Saturday.

A pair of the high-top sneakers was priced at $175 dollars, and its resale price is soaring. Re-sellers are already asking more than $1,000.

Scott tweeted a picture of the shoe Saturday morning around the time of the general release at 10 a.m. EDT, and also featured the shoe on his Instagram account, where he has 16.7 million followers.

Scott, also a record producer and songwriter, is known in pop culture circles as the partner of Kylie Jenner, founder of Kylie Cosmetics.

