40m ago
Air New Zealand CEO Quits After More Than Six Years in the Job
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Air New Zealand Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon resigned after more than six years in the role.
Luxon will step down from day-to-day leadership of the airline on Sept. 25, the company said in a statement Wednesday.
“The board has commenced an international search and expects to be in a position to announce the appointment of a new chief executive officer in the near future,” Chairman Tony Carter said in the statement.
To contact the reporter on this story: Angus Whitley in Sydney at awhitley1@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ville Heiskanen at vheiskanen@bloomberg.net, Peter Vercoe
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.