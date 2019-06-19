Air New Zealand CEO Quits After More Than Six Years in the Job

(Bloomberg) -- Air New Zealand Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon resigned after more than six years in the role.

Luxon will step down from day-to-day leadership of the airline on Sept. 25, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

“The board has commenced an international search and expects to be in a position to announce the appointment of a new chief executive officer in the near future,” Chairman Tony Carter said in the statement.

To contact the reporter on this story: Angus Whitley in Sydney at awhitley1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ville Heiskanen at vheiskanen@bloomberg.net, Peter Vercoe

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.