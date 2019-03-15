(Bloomberg) -- Regional services from Christchurch resumed early Saturday and these flights will be subject to passenger and baggage screening, Air New Zealand says in an emailed statement.

The airline canceled departures on turboprop aircraft late Friday in the wake of a terrorist attack in the city because those services were not subject to security screening. Additional measures have been put in place overnight, the airline said. All jet services in New Zealand are already subject to these screening measures.

“The government has advised there has been no specific threat to aviation and the aviation threat level for New Zealand remains at low,” Air New Zealand said. “The extra security measures in Christchurch are intended to provide additional certainty and peace of mind to the airline and its customers and employees until investigations into the shooting are able to provide further clarity.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Tracy Withers in Wellington at twithers@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Matthew Brockett at mbrockett1@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.