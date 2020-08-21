(Bloomberg) -- Here’s a friendly reminder: Don’t forget to gather all of your things after airport screening. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration recovered $926,030.44 in loose change and paper currency in fiscal year 2019 that ended Sept. 30, including almost $18,900 in foreign currency, that travelers removed from their pockets and left in bins. That was less than the $960,105 abandoned in fiscal year 2018. The unclaimed currency was deposited into a special fund for providing critical aviation security programs, according to a TSA release Friday.

