(Bloomberg) -- Exposure to dangerous pollution caused by wildfires is on the rise and likely to continue, according to a study published just as a surge of hot, dry weather stokes the risk of flare ups globally.

Fire-related air pollution can lead to health problems ranging from heart and lung damage to death, the researchers said. They found the number of people exposed to substantial pollution from it for at least one day a year increased almost 7% to more than 2 billion from 2010 to 2019. Most people have an average of almost 10 days of exposure every year, the study published in the journal Nature found.

The findings come as the world faces record-breaking heat, after enduring the warmest summer on record. Wildfires have captured headlines and ravaged lives from Maui to Greece to North America in recent months, while Australia prepares for a period of intense bushfires as the frequency of extreme weather events increase across the world.

Low-income countries were exposed to levels of air pollution from fires that were about four-fold higher than in high-income countries, the study found, with the greatest risk in Central Africa, Southeast Asia, South America and Siberia.

Inhalation of wildfire smoke has previously been linked to premature labor, low birth weight, impaired lung development and greater need for prescription drugs during childhood.

