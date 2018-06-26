(Bloomberg) -- Air Tanzania Co. Ltd. will fly to Mumbai three times a week starting in September, it’s first flight outside the continent, after taking delivery of a Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner next month, the Dar es Salaam-based Daily News newspaper reported, citing Commercial and Business Development Director Patrick Ndekana.

Tanzania is revamping its erstwhile struggling national carrier after investing in new jets and introducing more flights to African destinations. Earlier in June, Finance and Planning Minister Philip Mpango said ATCL will acquire three new aircraft in the 2018-19 financial year to add to the current fleet of four jets.

