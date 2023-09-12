(Bloomberg) -- France’s largest air traffic controllers’ union ended its call for a strike on Sept. 15, allaying concerns that the action could disrupt travel during the Rugby World Cup.

The SNCTA union said on its website that an agreement had been reached via a mediation process. The transport ministry said in a statement that it welcomed the strike cancellation and “the unions’ commitment to avoid any industrial action during current and future major sporting events,” including next year’s Olympic Games.

Labor talks for the 2024-2027 period will continue in the coming months, according to the ministry.

The union had called the strike “to ensure that the inflation rate is caught up with and that mandatory annual negotiations are set up” on salaries.

