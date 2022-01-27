(Bloomberg) -- AirAsia Group Bhd. carried 2.7 million passengers in the three months ended December, more than double from a year earlier, after Malaysia eased travel curbs in the final three months of 2021, according to preliminary operating statistics released by the carrier.

Capacity, or number of seats flown, jumped 70% y/y to 3.4 million; load factor increased to 80% from 67%

AirAsia Malaysia saw a 164% jump in passengers in 4Q and AirAsia Philippines passenger traffic climbed 201%; AirAsia Thailand and AirAsia Indonesia passenger numbers slumped 59% and 57%, respectively

AirAsia expects to see a surge in demand after Malaysia and Singapore resumed the vaccinated travel lane this week and Thailand said it plans to start a quarantine-free travel plan from Feb. 1

