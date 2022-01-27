Jan 27, 2022
AirAsia Group’s Passenger Growth Surges as Covid Curbs Ease
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- AirAsia Group Bhd. carried 2.7 million passengers in the three months ended December, more than double from a year earlier, after Malaysia eased travel curbs in the final three months of 2021, according to preliminary operating statistics released by the carrier.
- Capacity, or number of seats flown, jumped 70% y/y to 3.4 million; load factor increased to 80% from 67%
- AirAsia Malaysia saw a 164% jump in passengers in 4Q and AirAsia Philippines passenger traffic climbed 201%; AirAsia Thailand and AirAsia Indonesia passenger numbers slumped 59% and 57%, respectively
- AirAsia expects to see a surge in demand after Malaysia and Singapore resumed the vaccinated travel lane this week and Thailand said it plans to start a quarantine-free travel plan from Feb. 1
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.