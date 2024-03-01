AirAsia Seeks to Start Units in Singapore, Vietnam: The Edge

(Bloomberg) -- Low-cost budget carrier AirAsia is seeking to start units in Singapore and Vietnam, the Edge reported.

The company wants a presence in those markets even while recognizing it won’t be the biggest player there, the paper said, citing Tony Fernandes, chief executive officer of AirAsia’s parent Capital A Bhd.

AirAsia already has operations in Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia.

