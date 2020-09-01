(Bloomberg) -- AirAsia Group Bhd. is charging passengers who check in at airport counters rather than via its website, mobile app or self-service kiosks.

The budget carrier, which posted a record loss last quarter, is charging 20 ringgit ($4.82) per passenger on counter check-ins for domestic flights and 30 ringgit for international trips, effective from Tuesday, it said in a statement.

AirAsia’s Chief Operations Officer Javed Malik said the move is aimed at encouraging customers to use the other check-in means and minimize physical contact between guests and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fees will be waived for passengers with reduced mobility and premium travelers, as well as those affected by flight disruptions or airport kiosk outages, AirAsia said. The charges apply to airport counters in Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, as well as Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan and Hawaii’s capital Honolulu.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.