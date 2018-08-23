Airbnb Inc. named Ann Mather, a former chief financial officer at Pixar Studios, as the first woman on its board.

Mather, 58, also serves on the boards of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.O) and Netflix Inc (NFLX.O). At Airbnb, her expertise could help the home-rental company achieve its goals of maintaining profitability and eventually going public.

The San Francisco-based company, which investors value at US$31 billion, had committed to diversifying the demographics of its board, which was composed of the three male founders and three other men.

“Ann brings to Airbnb’s board of directors deep experience in financial and risk oversight from her roles,” co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said statement on Thursday. “I am especially excited for the guidance she will offer in helping us institutionalize our intentions as we plan for the future.”

Earlier this year, Chesky told employees of the 10-year-old company that they would receive cash bonuses as they wait for an IPO before late 2020, when some employee stock grants expire. The company’s former chief financial officer, Laurence Tosi, departed this year amid disagreements over when to go public.