(Bloomberg) -- Airbnb Inc. and DoorDash Inc. will disclose higher-than-expected valuation ranges for their initial public offerings when they start their roadshows this week, Dow Jones reports, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Airbnb is targeting a range of $30 billion to $33 billion, up from the $30 billion that had been expected, while DoorDash plans a range of around $25 to $28 billion, more than the expected $25 billion, according to the report. Both companies are said to be on track to go public in December, crowning an unusually active period for new offerings that’s also defied the broader economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

The two have had contrasting experiences of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Airbnb seeing bookings plummet amid travel restrictions and economic slowdown while DoorDash saw its revenue more than triple in the first nine months of this year as Americans leaned on food delivery apps to get dinner at home.

Read more: Airbnb Files for IPO Disclosing Pandemic’s Effect on Rentals

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.