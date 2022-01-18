(Bloomberg) -- Airbnb Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky is walking the talk of his “golden age of travel,” saying that he’ll be “living on Airbnb” and staying in different locations for the next few months.

Chesky, who announced his plans in a Twitter thread Tuesday, has been vocal about the pandemic changing the nature of travel as employees gain more flexibility to work from anywhere. Long-term stays, or those that are more than one month, were the company’s fastest-growing category during the third quarter and accounted for 20% of the nights booked.

In November, Airbnb announced new tools to accommodate the work-from-anywhere lifestyle, including the option to search for listings up to a year in advance and verified internet speeds.

“This trend is kind of like a decentralization of living, and it’s changing the identity of travel,” Chesky said on Twitter. “So that’s why I’m living on Airbnb. It’ll be fun, but more importantly it will help us improve the experience for people who can now live anywhere.”

