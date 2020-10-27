Airbnb Chooses Nasdaq as Venue for Its IPO Later This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Airbnb Inc. has chosen to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the home rental company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The listing would be a big win for Nasdaq Inc., which has lost some high-profile listings in the past few years such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Snowflake Inc. to the New York Stock Exchange.

Nasdaq has a reputation for technology focused listings such as software and biotechnology companies.

San Francisco-based Airbnb informed shareholders recently that it is splitting its privately held shares, a move that would lower its stock price per share, signaling that it is nearing a public offering, Bloomberg reported.

Airbnb is seeking to raise as much as $3 billion in an initial public offering this year, people familiar with the matter have said. The company said in August that it had filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO.

