Airbnb Falls Along With Travel Shares in Broad Stock Rout

(Bloomberg) -- Airbnb shares tumble as much as 13% Monday to the lowest since July amid the broader selloff in stocks.

The S&P Supercomposite Hotels Index, S&P Supercomposite Airlines Index and the BlueStar Travel and Vacation Index all touched their lowest levels since December 2021.

Airbnb’s drop is the biggest since the travel booking company went public in 2020 The S&P Supercom Hotels Index, the S&P Supercom Airlines Index and the BlueStar Travel and Vacation Index all fell at least 5% intraday

Among other decliners: Expedia -4.8%, Carnival -5.1%, Hilton -3.1%, Hawaiian Holdings -5.4%, Allegiant -4.7%, TripAdvisor -7.2%

