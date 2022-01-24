(Bloomberg) -- Airbnb shares tumble as much as 13% Monday to the lowest since July amid the broader selloff in stocks. 

The S&P Supercomposite Hotels Index, S&P Supercomposite Airlines Index and the BlueStar Travel and Vacation Index all touched their lowest levels since December 2021. 

  • Airbnb’s drop is the biggest since the travel booking company went public in 2020
    • The S&P Supercom Hotels Index, the S&P Supercom Airlines Index and the BlueStar Travel and Vacation Index all fell at least 5% intraday
  • Among other decliners: Expedia -4.8%, Carnival -5.1%, Hilton -3.1%, Hawaiian Holdings -5.4%, Allegiant -4.7%, TripAdvisor -7.2%

 

