1h ago
Airbnb Falls Along With Travel Shares in Broad Stock Rout
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Airbnb shares tumble as much as 13% Monday to the lowest since July amid the broader selloff in stocks.
The S&P Supercomposite Hotels Index, S&P Supercomposite Airlines Index and the BlueStar Travel and Vacation Index all touched their lowest levels since December 2021.
- Airbnb’s drop is the biggest since the travel booking company went public in 2020
- The S&P Supercom Hotels Index, the S&P Supercom Airlines Index and the BlueStar Travel and Vacation Index all fell at least 5% intraday
- Among other decliners: Expedia -4.8%, Carnival -5.1%, Hilton -3.1%, Hawaiian Holdings -5.4%, Allegiant -4.7%, TripAdvisor -7.2%
