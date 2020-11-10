Airbnb Inc.’s long-awaited filing for an initial public offering has slipped to next week, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The home-share giant’s public filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could come as soon as Monday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public. The company, which had earlier intended to file on Thursday, decided on a delay to give it more distance from the U.S. election and the continuing uncertainty over the final vote tallies, one of the people said.

The company could still adjust its plans again, the people said. The timing isn’t an indication of market responses or regulatory hurdles. A representative for San Francisco-based Airbnb declined to comment.

Airbnb is planning to raise as much as US$3 billion in a Nasdaq debut, Bloomberg News has reported. That would make it one of the largest IPOs on a New York exchange this year.

Companies, including special purpose acquisition vehicles, have raised US$140 billion through first-time share sales in the U.S. this year, making 2020 a record for fundraising, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.