(Bloomberg) -- Airbnb Inc. resolved a legal dispute with New York City over an ordinance requiring the home-sharing company to turn over data on hosts, jeopardizing thousands of listings in one of its biggest domestic markets.

The San Francisco-based startup sued the city in 2018, along with Expedia Group Inc.’s HomeAway, claiming the legislation would violate privacy laws and allow the city to figure out which listings violate New York’s regulations that ban entire apartments from being rented for fewer than 30 days without a tenant present. That would limit legal short-term rentals to one- and two-family homes or spare bedrooms.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.