(Bloomberg) -- Airbnb Inc. more than doubled in its trading debut to propel the company’s valuation to almost $101 billion at the opening bell in one of the biggest first-day pops on record.

The home-rental company opened trading Thursday at $146 a share after raising about $3.5 billion in an initial public offering at $68 a share. Airbnb’s fully diluted valuation at the opening price includes employee stock options and restricted stock units, as well as outstanding shares.

The listing comes 10 months after the coronavirus pandemic upended travel and a day after DoorDash Inc. almost doubled in its public debut. Airbnb’s offering was led by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Its shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ABNB.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.