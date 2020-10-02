TORONTO - Airbnb says it will take extra steps to prevent Halloween parties at short-term rental homes.

Airbnb will not allow one-night reservations of entire homes in the U.S. or Canada on Friday, Oct. 30, or Saturday, Oct. 31, a step to prevent parties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The home-sharing app enacted a ban on parties earlier this year, and announced in August that gatherings would be capped at 16 people.

But Airbnb says it will take things one step further for Halloween by sending guests warnings if they book between Oct. 28 and Nov. 1, and also restricting longer reservations that could be used for parties.

The company says guests are deemed as a potential risk to throw a party if they don't have a history of positive reviews or book locally at the last-minute, and that anyone who has already booked a stay on Halloween weekend will be reimbursed by the company.

The extra precautions come after Airbnb suspended more than 40 listings across Ontario on Sept. 21 for hosting parties.