Airbus SE said it agreed to make changes to the A350 jet’s repayable launch aid from France and Spain in order to resolve a 16-year trade dispute and remove justification for U.S. tariffs.

The European planemaker said Friday that the launch investment will be amended to what the World Trade Organization considers appropriate in terms of interest rates and risk-assessment benchmarks. Following that, Airbus says it will be in compliance with all WTO rulings.

The U.S. got the green light to hit $7.5 billion of European goods with duties last year in retaliation over unlawful support for Airbus planes. A tit-for-tat case is due to determine damages the European Union can seek over market-distorting help for Boeing Co.

