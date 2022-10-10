(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE and Air France-KLM face charges of involuntary manslaughter at a French trial this week over the deadly crash of a Paris-bound plane off the Brazilian coast more than a decade ago.

The hearings at the Paris criminal court start Monday and will determine whether the companies are responsible for the crash that killed 228 people. Judges are expected to pore over the final minutes of the fateful crash.

Air France Flight 447 plunged 38,000 feet (11,582 meters) in three-minutes into the Atlantic Ocean off Brazil on June 1, 2009, the deadliest crash in the airline’s history. None of the people on board the Airbus A330 survived. After the crash, attention focused on three sensors that measure airspeed and got clogged by ice when the pilots were about four hours into the flight.

A 2012 report by accident investigators concluded the crash was caused by the confused reaction in the cockpit to inaccurate speed readings. It also highlighted problems with training and the A330’s flight display.

Captain Marc Dubois, the 58-year-old senior pilot, was asleep and not in the cockpit when the plane’s airspeed sensors failed. Two co-pilots also were on board. The plane’s black boxes were found after two years of extensive searches.

Following a criminal probe that began a decade ago, investigative magistrates decided to drop the charges against Airbus and Air France in 2019. Yet, prosecutors and plaintiffs in the case appealed that decision and French judges ruled last year that the two companies should face trial.

“Air France, which was cleared of charges at the end of the investigation, will continue to prove that it did not commit a criminal offense causing the accident and will plead for acquittal in court,” said in a statement ahead of the trial. Airbus can’t comment on ongoing legal proceedings, a spokesman said by email.

The two firms risk a fine of €225,000 ($218,910) each.

Air France has worked to improve its security procedures in the aftermath of the accident. It followed all recommendations by the country’s air-crash authority, the Bureau d’Enquetes et d’Analyses.

Air France “renews its trust in all its pilots and flight crews and states that the safety of its customers and staff is its absolute priority,” the carrier said, declining to comment further.

