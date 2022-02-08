(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE’s backlog shrank by 16 aircraft in January, after the world’s biggest planemaker canceled 52 orders in a dispute with Qatar Airways.

The European manufacturer reported 36 gross orders for the month, while subtracting 50 A321 single-aisles and two A350 wide-bodies after taking the unprecedented step of canceling an order with one of its biggest customers.

Airbus delivered 30 planes for the month, an increase from the 21 handed over in January 2021.

January is normally a slow month after the typical year-end push to nail down sales and move out as many finished planes as possible. Airbus is starting the year in a deeper hole than usual due to an escalating dispute over surface quality on A350 wide-bodies. Qatar Airways took the matter to court in December, and the planemaker responded by canceling the carrier’s separate order for A321s.

U.S. rival Boeing Co. earlier reported 32 deliveries for January, including 23 of the resurgent 737 Max narrowbody.

The Chicago-based company logged 77 sales, including an initial order for 14 of the company’s coming 777-8 freighter to Qatar Airways. Boeing also gained 23 orders under an accounting provision for at-risk deals, yielding a net of 98 sales.

For 2021, Airbus led in deliveries while Boeing sealed more aircraft sales.

