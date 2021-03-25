(Bloomberg) -- European planemaker Airbus SE said its core banks would step in to provide financing for its supply chain following the collapse of Greensill Capital.

The manufacturer said earlier this month that Greensill acted as a broker for short term supply-chain financing. The London-based financial firm’s insolvency led Airbus’s core banks, including Societe Generale SA to step in to ensure the prompt payment of suppliers continues, an Airbus spokesman said Thursday.

“This platform is now up and running and no suppliers have been disrupted,” said the spokesman, Justin Dubon.

Greensill’s collapse has sent shockwaves through the industrial and political system, with British steelmaker Liberty Steel now at risk and former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron being investigated over accusations he lobbied the government on behalf of the firm led by Lex Greensill.

