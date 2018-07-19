(Bloomberg) -- The battle for supremacy at the year’s biggest aviation expo extended into a fourth day as Airbus SE and Boeing Co. traded blows with two early-morning orders worth close to $13 billion and the promise of bigger deals to come.

Boeing resumed hostilities at the Farnborough air show with the announcement of a deal for 100 737 Max single-aisle jets valued at $11.7 billion based on list prices. Airbus responded with a more modest deal for 10 of its rival A320neo aircraft worth $1.1 billion.

Neither buyer was disclosed, extending a trend for unidentified orders at the trade fair that’s been attributed to Chinese and Asian customers seeking to avoid stoking tensions in an escalating trade war U.S. and President Donald Trump.

The Airbus-Boeing competition could be cranked up to another level later Thursday if the Airbus manages to bring off a hotly anticipated blockbuster sale to AirAsia Group Bhd.

The Malaysian discount giant may buy as many as 100 A321neo aircraft together with 34 twin-aisle A330neos. With a collective value of $23 billion the deal would be the biggest at this year’s show.

Coming into Day 4, the tally for the world’s two biggest planemakers stood at 780 aircraft, according to Rob Stallard, an analyst at Vertical Research Partners. Airbus had 379 while Boeing was at 401.

