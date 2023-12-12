(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE and Boeing Co. announced follow-up orders with aircraft leasing firm Avolon Holdings Ltd. for their bestselling single-aisle aircraft, pulling in another mega purchase in a year marked by outsize deals as airlines rush to get their hands on new jets.

Airbus won the lion’s share of the commitment, for 100 A321neo aircraft, while Boeing was awarded a contract for 40 737 Max jets, the companies said in separate statements. Boeing said the latest Avolon deal increases the 737 Max backlog with the leasing firm to more than 110 unfilled orders, while Airbus said Avolon now has a total 190 A321s on order.

Airlines and leasing firms have placed increasingly large deals for aircraft as delivery slots sell out rapidly this decade. The frenzy has also started taking hold in the market for larger widebody jets, as airlines expand their fleets following the pandemic and look for more efficient jets to replace older aircraft.

Both manufacturers have pledged to raise output in order to keep up with demand, though supply-chain issues and defects at some suppliers have slowed deliveries. Airbus and Boeing are racing to meet their year-end delivery commitments and stand to come within striking distance of their goals, with just a few weeks remaining in 2023.

“Today’s orders strengthen our delivery pipeline and reflect our confidence in the long-term outlook for aviation,” Avolon Chief Executive Officer Andy Cronin said in a statement. The jets will be delivered through 2032, Avolon said.

The leasing firm said both orders are binding contracts. Approval by shareholders of Bohai Leasing Co., which owns 70% of Avolon, is set to occur before the end of the year, Avolon said.

The companies didn’t provide a value of the order. Customers typically get steep discounts with large purchases.

