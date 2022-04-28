(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE’s plan to increase production of its best-selling A320 family of jetliners is running up against supply-chain bottlenecks made dramatically worse by the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in China.

The Asian nation’s strict lockdowns are hampering people from moving and working, and the effects on industrial supply chains are “as serious as at the start of 2020,” Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said Thursday at a press conference in Paris. “At that time, supply chains held up; I think they will hold up again.”

Faury’s warning echoes those from other sectors including the auto industry, which relies on suppliers in the Shanghai area that has came under some of the most severe restrictions. Airbus has a final assembly facility for the single-aisle jets in Tianjin, also hit by Covid-19.

“We have delays in deliveries of some products and parts that aren’t yet enough to hurt our plans to ramp up rates,” Faury said Thursday. “They are part of the risks for which we need to find solutions and answers because they are making things more difficult.”

Airbus’s goal remains to ramp up A320 production to a rate of 65 jets a month from mid-2023 to meet demand, Faury said at the event organized by Gifas, the French aerospace lobby he heads this year. The planemaker delivered 142 aircraft during the first quarter -- an amount that Faury said illustrates the increase, even though “it’s not easy.”

Titanium Supplies

Airbus is also facing challenges in sourcing titanium, the lightweight metal used to make aircraft for which it has depended on Russia for about half its supplies.

The European planemaker is still buying the commodity from the country because the purchases aren’t targeted by sanctions, Faury said.

Airbus has been a major customer of Russia’s VSMPO-AVISMA Corp., which hasn’t been directly targeted by a growing list of European Union sanctions aimed at punishing President Vladimir Putin for the war in Ukraine. U.S. rival Boeing Co. has halted Russian titanium purchases.

Toulouse, France-based Airbus is working to find alternatives in case sanctions are applied, Faury said.

Titanium is prized in aerospace for its strength, low mass and corrosion resistance, making it ideal for components such as landing gear and some engine parts.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.