Airbus Chief Softens Brexit Tone, Calls on EU to Go Easy on May

(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders called on the European Union to acknowledge the British government’s new, softer negotiating stance toward Brexit, lending a measure of support to embattled Prime Minister Theresa May.

“The Chequers statement appears to show that HM Government are going in the right direction,” Enders said at a German Chamber of Commerce event in London, according to a tweet posted late Monday by Toulouse, France-based Airbus. “We are not shy to request that Brussels & our other home countries are similarly pragmatic & fair.”

#Brexit pic.twitter.com/Os9Rz108q9

— Airbus (@Airbus) July 9, 2018

The message is more conciliatory than two weeks ago, when the European planemaker threatened to pull back on investment amid the rising risk of a so-called hard Brexit -- a warning followed by companies including BMW AG, Jaguar Land Rover and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc. Since then, May unveiled a new proposal at her Chequers retreat that would keep Britain close to the EU on trade and regulations -- prompting a mutiny in her ranks that she’s now trying to quell.

Just last week, Enders was ratcheting up criticism of the U.K. over its handling of the talks. May’s administration has “no clue or consensus on how to execute Brexit without severe harm,” Enders said at a briefing in London on July 6. The manufacturer has repeatedly warned about a risk of disruption, and a sidelining of the U.K. when it comes to future aerospace projects.

The U.K. is a major site for Airbus, where the company makes the wings for all its aircraft.

To contact the reporter on this story: Anthony Palazzo in London at apalazzo@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Benedikt Kammel

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.