(Bloomberg) -- Day two of the Farnborough International Airshow kicks off Tuesday with more jet orders expected, including a major deal between Airbus SE and Air Lease Corp. that could see the biggest aircraft financier in the US take dozens of A320neo craft. A large purchase for Air India Ltd. remains in play.

Also to come, briefings on electrifying the future of aviation, a commercial market outlook from Boeing Co. and an update on Boom Technology Inc.’s passenger supersonic airliner.

Monday bought crowds of executives and suppliers but fewer big ticket transactions than in prior years. 2022’s show is the first significant commercial air show since Covid-19 decimated international air travel.

Key Stories and Developments:

GE Sees Bottlenecks in Engine Manufacturing (2:55 p.m.)

GE CEO Larry Culp discussed the strategy for GE Aerospace, the engine business he will lead, having spun off its energy and health-care divisions. In his first appearance in the role at the air show, Culp said the company chose GE Aerospace as the name for the aviation unit to reflect its “wider strategic aperture” beyond the traditional engine business. While it’s premature to discuss details the expansion, the unit will have the financial strength to grow organically and through acquisitions, he said.

Culp declined to discuss specifics of engine delays that have roiled Airbus and Boeing, but acknowledged that it’s “as challenging an operating environment” as he’s yet seen. GE is grappling with many bottlenecks and capacity issues within the company and its supply chain, he said. Part shortages, high inflation and a surge in airlines sending in their power plants for service is also putting pressure on the maintenance operation, traditionally a mainstay of profitability for GE.

Qatar Says Heathrow Should Have Seen it Coming (1:40 p.m.)

Al Baker, who represents Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund on the Heathrow board, told Bloomberg Television he understood staffing issues facing the hub but was “disappointed” by its lack of foresight. They should have seen this coming and they should have taken mitigating actions,” the aviation executive said.

Heathrow took the decision last week to impose a two-month cap on daily passenger traffic to contain travel chaos caused by staffing shortages in key areas like ground handling. The move angered airlines forced to scrap flights at short notice in the peak summer season.

Prince Charles Urges Action on Sustainable Fuel (12:04 p.m.)

The Prince of Wales, in a pre-recorded video broadcast at the air show, urged the world’s governments to match words with actions when it comes to environmental mandates, saying there needs to be more incentives to scale up the production of sustainable aviation fuel.

Under huge pressure to go green, the aviation industry faces an estimated $2 trillion cost of transitioning from fossil-derived jet fuel.

Boeing Wins Order From Delta (11:35 a.m. London)

Delta’s commitment to the final and largest member of Boeing’s narrow-body jet family provides a much-needed respite for the US manufacturer.

Boeing President Dave Calhoun said Delta has flexibility to switch to other models should Boeing run “into a regulator buzz saw” with the aircraft, though he added the airline was never deterred by the possibility that the model might be canceled.

