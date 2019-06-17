(Bloomberg) -- The Paris Air Show kicked off on Monday with a more-muted tone than usual as Boeing Co. struggles to contain the fallout from the grounding of its best-selling 737 Max narrow-body.

The multi billion-dollar order race between the U.S. planemaker and its European rival Airbus SE typifies the industry’s biggest gathering. But the Max’s idling since March after two deadly crashes has introduced a new level of uncertainty into everything from aircraft plans to the outlook for industry growth.

There will be orders, though the totals are likely to be lower than years past. Here are the latest developments:

Narrow-Body Mega-Order (9:24 a.m.)

Airbus is closing in on a major order for at least 100 of its newest narrow-body aircraft, according to people familiar with the matter.

In a deal whose total could approach $11 billion based on list prices, Air Lease is poised to purchase A220 models, the program acquired from Bombardier Inc. last year, as well as a long-range version of its A321neo, dubbed the XLR, that the European planemaker is set to announce at the show. While the planes are on opposite ends of the Airbus narrow-body spectrum, a deal would mark a vote of confidence in both the stable mates from one of the industry’s most important players.

Airbus Is Said to Get Major 100 Plane Order From Air Lease

Buy American

Donald Trump’s commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, came to the show with a firm message for European governments: pay your fair share in defense if you want the U.S. to help protect you.

Nations such as Germany must do much more to meet a commitment to spend 2% of GDP on security, Ross told Bloomberg TV, adding that the U.S. is prepared to do “quite a bit more” than its fair share to support NATO but that the Europeans need to “step up.”

Ross also lit into European carmakers, saying they talk free trade but “practice protectionism.” He amplified on the sidelines, pointing out that U.S. tariffs on automobile imports are 2.5%, versus 10% in the EU. “That’s a heck of a difference,” he said.

Ross: Deal Can Be Done With China, But Won’t Come From G-20 (Video)

First Win

Airbus is poised to announce a $4.1 billion deal to sell 14 of its A330neo aircraft to Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd., according to people familiar with the mater. The order will be for 14 of the bigger A330-900 variant, said the people, who asked not to be named because the details aren’t public. An announcement is likely later Monday at the Paris Air Show, they said.

Apology Tour

For Boeing, plunged into crisis by the grounding of the 737 workhorse, the show will be an exercise in damage control. Unable to say when the new Max version of the jet will fly again after two fatal crashes in five months, the U.S. firm must convince customers and suppliers alike that it has a strategy in hand to cope with all eventualities.

CEO Dennis Muilenburg, who acknowledged a mistake in communication around Max issues, is doing damage control. “We come to this air show focused on safety. We come to this air show with a tone of humility and learning,” he said in a pre-show briefing at

Read more: For Stricken Boeing, Paris Air Show Is About More Than Jet SalesBoeing CEO Swaps Air-Show Swagger for ‘Humility’ Amid Max Crisis

Mid-Market Plane?

Trouble with the Max has slowed a decision on whether Boeing will move forward with a new mid-market aircraft, fitting into the gap between the narrow-body and larger twin-aisle airliners. Airbus is aiming to fill some of that space, hinting that it will move forward with an extended-range version of its Max rival A320neo. But some airlines still want the so-called NMA.

Carriers Keen on New Airbus Jet Still Hankering for Boeing Rival

Hybrid Leap

Meanwhile, Airbus is already working on plans for its next narrow-body, suggesting it can bringing the world’s first hybrid-electric airliner to market, replacing the bread-and-butter A320neo narrow-body in the next 15 years -- a move that would mark a technological leap for the aerospace industry.Airbus May Make the Next Version of Top-Selling Jet a Hybrid

Plant Review

Airbus SE is putting its new chief operating officer to work reviewing its jetliner factories across Europe as the group looks to trim costs and simplify a convoluted industrial structure resulting from its formation via a merger of national players.

Michael Schöllhorn will examine plane-building activities in France, Germany, Spain and the U.K. with the aim of making them more efficient and identifying surplus operations, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News.Airbus Is Reviewing Its Jetliner Plants in Push to Slash Costs

To contact the reporters on this story: Julie Johnsson in Paris at jjohnsson@bloomberg.net;Benjamin Katz in Paris at bkatz38@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Tara Patel

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.