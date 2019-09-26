(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE has taken steps to shield itself from cyber attacks that targeted the European aerospace and defense company through subcontractors’ computer systems.

The maker of passenger planes and military jets is aware of cyber events and has detection methods to respond quickly, a spokesman said Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and France’s Expleo are among four Airbus suppliers targeted over the past year, Agence France-Presse reported earlier.

“As a major high tech and industrial player, Airbus is like any other company, a target for malicious actors,” the company said. “Airbus continuously monitors activities on its systems, has detection mechanisms in place, and takes immediate and appropriate actions when needed.”

A spokesperson for Rolls-Royce said the company doesn’t comment on reports of individual attempts to gain access to its systems and works with authorities to combat any.

This isn’t the first time Airbus has been a target. The manufacturer said in January it reinforced security after a cyber breach at its jetliner business allowed hackers to access some employees’ personal information.

Rival Boeing Co. was hit last year by what it called a “limited intrusion of malware that affected a small number of systems.” Production and deliveries weren’t affected.

