(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE jetliner handovers increased in September, while remaining short of the monthly average needed to reach an already downgraded year-end goal.

The planemaker delivered 55 aircraft, up from 39 in August, it said Monday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report. That takes the net tally to 435, meaning it must ship an average 88 per month to hit the annual target of 700.

Airbus is clinging to the goal even as labor and raw-material shortages at suppliers make boosting production tougher. While a year-end push is far from unusual, the scale of this year’s challenge stands out, with Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury saying last month that hitting 700 jets leaves “a hell of a lot of work to be done.”

Qantas Airways Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce last week warned against lengthy delays to deliveries as he prepared to meet with Faury for a progress report on key programs.

Airbus booked 13 orders in September after securing none in August, including six A320-family aircraft for Chinese carrier Sichuan Airlines. The month also saw three cancellations, down from 19 in August.

