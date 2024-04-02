(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE delivered about 145 aircraft in the first three months of the year as the planemaker works to ramp up output and meet its annual handover goal of 800 jets.

The European planemaker delivered about 65 jets to airlines in March, an increase from the 49 shipped in February and more than double those handed over in January, according to a person familiar with the matter. The final tally may still change slightly, the person cautioned asking not to be identified ahead of an official release of data.

Airbus is trying to push its strained supply chain to ramp up output at a time when demand for aircraft remains at record levels, even as its main rival Boeing Co. remains mired in crisis following a near-catastrophic accident at the start of the year.

An Airbus spokesperson declined to comment on its deliveries ahead of a scheduled release later this month.

