(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE delivered 60 jets in June, leaving the European firm with close to 60% of its annual handover target still to meet after six months of the year.

The manufacturer has handed over a net total of 295 planes as it pushes to deliver 720 jets to customers by the end of 2022. Last month actually marked one of Airbus’s best months for deliveries so far this year, but a slow start to the year leaves the manufacturer with a significant challenge to reach its annual target.

Airbus had 78 orders and 10 cancellations for the month, with Qantas Airways Ltd. firming up a significant order for A220s, A321s and widebody A350s and International Consolidated Airlines Group taking six A320neo family aircraft.

The European manufacturer has seen growing demand for its flagship narrowbody A320-family of planes, causing it to plan a significant ramp-up to 75 jets a month by 2025. But supply-chain issues involving staffing and raw-material shortages are holding back deliveries, with Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury saying last month that by the end of May the company had 20 so-called gliders, or fully built aircraft without engines, which were unable to be shipped.

