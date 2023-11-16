(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE found itself in unfamiliar territory at this year’s Dubai Air Show, picking up only a few dozen orders while Boeing Co. charged ahead with the biggest haul in a decade.

The mismatch was largely delivered at the hands of local champion Emirates, which showered the US manufacturer with praise and purchases. Airbus, by contrast, got a public flogging from Emirates President Tim Clark, who called the company’s flagship aircraft “defective.”

Airbus ultimately pulled off a deal with the Dubai airline on Thursday, at a point when most executives had long vacated the event, but on a far smaller scale than initially envisioned.

Clark’s criticism was mainly directed at the airliner’s engines, which the executive said were lacking in reliability. But it was Airbus, not engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, that took the body blow at the show, highlighting how the planemaker’s commercial fortunes are increasingly intertwined with those of one of its most important suppliers.

“This sort of thing is not unusual for an airline CEO with a strong market position,” Stuart Hatcher, the chief economist of aviation advisory firm IBA Group, said of the Airbus-Emirates standoff. “He doesn’t need to negotiate as he has one of the strongest bargaining positions of anyone in the industry.”

In total, Boeing brought home orders valued at more than $30 billion, based on list prices provided by IBA. Major deals included 90 777X aircraft from Emirates as well as purchases from holiday specialist SunExpress, regional carrier FlyDubai; Royal Jordanian, EgyptAir and Ethiopian Airlines.

The biennial Dubai show has traditionally tilted toward Boeing because of the company’s historically stronger portfolio of widebody aircraft. These tend to dominate among the big three regional carriers — Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways PJSC.

Airbus also won a deal with EgyptAir for A350 aircraft, and with Air Baltic Corp AS for the A220, the smallest jet in its portfolio. Emirates agreed to top up its existing order book of A350-900 aircraft by ordering an additional 15 units.

Buyers typically get steep discounts on purchases, particularly on large orders of the kind that Emirates placed. The company said the commitments announced in Dubai this week bring its total order book to 310 widebody aircraft.

Airbus has long perfected the art of the air-show game, building up sales momentum before key gatherings like the Paris and Farnborough expos and then releasing them with fanfare at the exhibitions. Former sales supremo John Leahy once proclaimed that if you can’t sell at an event where the global aviation elite is gathered, you can’t sell at all.

Despite Clark’s criticism, Airbus’s A350 model — particularly the larger -1000 variant — has enjoyed a strong year. The company came into Dubai hoping to extend the run with another order from Emirates, which already has 50 of the smaller A350-900 on order.

Instead, Airbus got a dressing-down. Talking to journalists less than 24 hours after making his big Boeing purchase, Clark said he wouldn’t buy the plane until guarantees on engine maintenance cycles had been met. Buying a jet that was frequently out for repairs would kill Emirates, he said.

Confronted with these comments, Airbus sought to defend its flagship product. Christian Scherer, who runs commercial sales for Airbus, called the aircraft “perfectly fine” and pointed to the engine’s efficiency and the successful sales picked up this year.

Rolls-Royce said in a statement that “the Airbus A350 and Rolls-Royce Trent XWB have proven again and again to be a winning combination.”

New Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic is taking a tougher line on pricing after provisions piled up on poorly structured contracts inherited from his predecessors. Rolls-Royce was long willing to sell engines basically at a loss and then recoup the money during long-term service contracts. Erginbilgic has signaled that deals need to be more profitable from the outset to improve earnings.

In the end, Emirates and Airbus reached a compromise of sorts, allowing the European company to walk away with something from one of its most important buyers, three days after Boeing had made its big splash.

