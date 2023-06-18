(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE is in talks with Grupo Viva Aerobus SAB for a large narrowbody aircraft order that would fuel the Mexican low-cost carrier’s expansion, people familiar with the discussions said.

The companies are holding talks and may announce an accord at the Paris Air Show starting on Monday, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. An order could surpass 100 aircraft, one of the people said.

Negotiations aren’t final and there remains a risk that no agreement will be reached this week, the people said. Airbus declined to comment, while Viva didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Viva had a fleet of 70 Airbus aircraft at the end March, consisting of a variety of A320 and longer A321 models, according to the carrier’s website. The airline said it has the youngest fleet in Mexico and one of the most up-to-date in North America.

Just a short time ago, Viva Aerobus was fourth in Mexico’s domestic market by passengers, carrying 9.1 million domestic travelers in 2018. It trailed Volaris, Aeromexico and Interjet. Now the airline has overtaken legacy carrier Grupo Aeromexico SAB in domestic passengers, increasing the need for additional aircraft to drive growth.

Airbus is working on some big-ticket orders at the Paris show, the first event in the city since the end of the pandemic. Among possible deals is an accord with India’s IndiGo, as well as Saudi carrier Flynas, people familiar with the talks have said.

