(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE and India’s Tata Advanced Systems Limited agreed to jointly build H125 helicopters, India’s foreign secretary said, coming alongside a number of other pledges made during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the South Asian nation this week.

France and India also agreed to work together on a space situational awareness program, Vinay Kwatra told reporters in New Delhi on Friday. Discussions between the two countries on building small modular reactors are “positive,” he said.

Macron was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations Friday, attending a parade with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is traveling with a delegation that includes Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury and other executives, and also met with Indian business leaders.

The Airbus deal would see Tata oversee the production of the H125 civil helicopters in India, Bloomberg News previously reported.

The space program envisages the use of multiple ground and space-based sensors to build a picture of satellites, including military satellites and debris, Indian officials said.

--With assistance from Ania Nussbaum.

