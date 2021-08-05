Airbus is said to deliver about 50 planes in July as pace slows

Airbus SE delivered about 50 jets in July, according to a person familiar with the matter, with the pace slowing from June when the planemaker rushed to squeeze handovers into the first half.

The tally would take the company’s total deliveries so far this year to almost 350 aircraft. Airbus, which delivered 77 planes in June, lifted its annual target by 6 per cent to about 600 jets late last month.

Airbus, based in Toulouse, France, declined to comment ahead of the official figures set to be published on Friday.

Airbus’ strategy of focusing on maintaining jet deliveries throughout the pandemic has paid off, with the company raising its guidance for full-year earnings late last month. Order activity is also likely to pick up later this year, Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said at the time.

The company has lagged U.S. rival Boeing Co. this year in orders, as the U.S. planemaker makes progress clearing a backlog of 737 jets following a lengthy grounding. Through June, Boeing had 243 sales net of cancellations and conversions, while the Airbus tally stood at 38 for the year.