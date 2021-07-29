(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE said jetliner demand is rebounding faster than expected from the coronavirus pandemic, spurring the European planemaker to upgrade its earnings and cash-flow targets.

Aircraft deliveries should now total 600 this year, lifting operating profit to about 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion), compared with an earlier target of at least 2 billion euros, Airbus said in a statement Thursday.

Free cash flow could reach 2 billion euros, according to the Toulouse, France-based firm, which had previously said only that it would break even on that basis. Airbus posted first-half earnings before interest and tax of 2.7 billion euros.

The latest figures, which come after Boeing Co. posted its first profit in almost two years Wednesday, confirm a strengthening recovery after Covid-19 plunged the aviation industry into its worst-ever crisis. Airbus had previously targeted at least 566 jet handovers after fending off order cancellations, with the revised goal indicating carriers are firmly in recovery mode as demand gains.

Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said the company was raising its guidance after a strong first-half performance, “although we continue to face an unpredictable environment.”

The broader travel outlook improved further this week with the U.K. announcing that it will allow American and European Union travelers who have been fully vaccinated to enter the country without the need to quarantine. Canada is also reopening to non-essential international trips, while Singapore said it will reopen its borders once 80% of the population has had two jabs next month.

In a further show of confidence, Airbus said its board has given approval for a cargo version of the A350 wide-body jetliner, challenging Boeing’s dominance of the freighter segment.

The U.S. firm, though, is also emerging strongly from the pandemic after it beat earnings and cash-burn estimates and CEO Dave Calhoun halted job cuts well short of the 20% originally planned.

The results suggest Boeing may finally be out of a deep slump triggered by the grounding of its best-selling 737 Max model after two deadly crashes and later compounded by the virus. That could make it a tougher opponent for Airbus after the European firm enjoyed a clear advantage for the past two years.

