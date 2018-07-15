(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE is close to an agreement to sell wide-body jetliners valued at about $6 billion at list prices to Taiwanese startup StarLux Airlines, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The talks cover 12 A350-1000 aircraft and five of the smaller A350-900s, said the person, who asked not to be named discussing a confidential negotiation. A final deal hasn’t been reached and a deal could still fall through, the person said.

The A350, Airbus’s most-successful new-generation wide-body, competes fiercely for orders with Boeing Co.’s rival 787 Dreamliner and the U.S. planemaker’s coming 777X. Flight Global reported in March that StarLux, founded by former Eva Airways Chairman Chang Kuo-wei, was in talks with both companies for up to 14 aircraft it could use to begin long-haul service to North America by 2021.

Airbus, based in Toulouse, France, declined to comment. StarLux, based in Taipei, couldn’t be reached. Reuters reported earlier that a deal was near.

The A350, which began commercial service in 2015, is a twin-engine plane whose body is made primarily of a carbon fiber-reinforced polymer. It’s part of a new generation of planes that offer fuel savings and comparatively greater range than their predecessors. A StarLux order for a dozen of the -1000 models would help give a boost to the larger version of the aircraft, which seats more people and hasn’t sold as well as the -900 model.

Airbus and Boeing are poised to announce a slew of orders at the Farnborough air show, which starts on Monday. While Airbus’s A330neo has proven less popular than the A350, sales activity is starting to pick up. Bloomberg reported on Saturday that the European planemaker is close to a deal to sell an additional 34 A330neos to AirAsia Group Bhd.

That plane has a current with a backlog of 224 aircraft including 10 booked last month from an unidentified customer which is expected to be disclosed at the show as Indonesian discount carrier Lion Mentari Airlines PT, the person said.

