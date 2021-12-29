(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE has handed over close to 550 aircraft in 2020, with three days left to pad its total in a year derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter.

The European planemaker is nearing the milestone by Dec. 31 after tallying 477 deliveries through November, the people said, asking not to be named citing confidential information. The figures are unaudited and will be finalized after year-end.

Airbus remains comfortably ahead of rival Boeing Co., though neither planemaker is anywhere near where it expected to be when the year started. Airbus delivered a record 863 planes last year, before the health crisis hit. The virus crushed the balance sheets of airline and leasing-firm customers and sent manufacturers scrambling to preserve orders and shuffle delivery schedules.

In a sustained push to increase handovers in recent months, Airbus has used incentives such as an e-delivery option that allows customers to delegate some essential checks to the manufacturer that are made harder by travel restrictions.

The planemaker abandoned its annual forecast for 880 deliveries back in March, as the coronavirus began to wreak havoc on the plans of its airline costumers.

Airbus spokesman Stefan Schaffrath declined to comment on the figures, saying that the company would issue a final total once they were audited. He added that the planemaker is still pushing to make deliveries to customers.

Airbus is set to retain its title of world’s largest planemaker for a second year, with U.S.-based Boeing only managing to hand over 118 jets by the end of November. Still, 550 deliveries would represent a drop of about 36% from 2019.

