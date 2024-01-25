(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE is poised to sign an accord to build an assembly line in India for helicopters during a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, people familiar with the matter said.

The deal would see India’s Tata Advanced Systems Limited oversee the production of H125 civil helicopters, said the people, asking not the be identified because negotiations are still ongoing. A spokesperson for Airbus declined to comment. The Economic Times first reported the talks.

The announcement could come on Friday, after Macron attends a parade in New Delhi with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate Republic Day, the people said.

France and India to Discuss Accord on Small Nuclear Reactors

Ties between France and India have steadily grown, boosted by a 25-year plan to deepen cooperation in defense, nuclear energy and space. Last year, Modi was invited to attend Bastille Day celebrations in France, where he unveiled a plan to purchase three additional submarines made by France’s Naval Group and 26 marine Rafale fighter jets by Dassault Aviation SA.

Airbus and Tata already have multiple agreements in place. Last week, TASL said it had agreed to manufacture and supply components to Airbus for commercial jets such as the A320 and the A350. The Indian company will also assemble the Airbus C295 military transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

The French president, who landed in Jaipur on Thursday, is traveling with a delegation that includes Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury, Safran SA CEO Olivier Andries, as well as the heads of electricity utility EDF SA and of Dassault Aviation SA.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.