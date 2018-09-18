(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE needs at least another year to get back on track with scheduled deliveries of its A320neo jets following production and design issues at its engine suppliers, according to a senior executive.

The plane maker was forced to adjust the timing of its A320neo handovers at the start of 2018 after a fault was uncovered at engines from Pratt & Whitney, while CFM International failed to get on top of production issues at core suppliers. Airbus has stuck firmly to its guidance for overall deliveries of around 800 aircraft this year.

“A lot is going to depend on the availability of engines and we’ve got to make sure that we firmly know what suppliers can do,” Chris Buckley, Airbus’s executive vice president for Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific, said in an interview in the Indian Ocean nation of Mauritius. “It’ll certainly take another 12 months to catch up.”

Airbus had initially planned to catch up on its schedule this year before the flaw at Pratt led to a halt in deliveries for three months, people familiar have said. That, combined with the production issues that have plagued CFM, led to as many as 100 jets sitting parked outside factories awaiting engines. The number has declined to about 70 in recent weeks as handovers of Pratt’s geared turbofan picked up pace.

“Slowly but surely we’re adjusting to the situation,” Buckley said. “what we need to do is get some stability back in delivering our aircraft -- on time to our customers as they expect.”

A decision by Airbus’s head of sales, Eric Schulz, to step down last week “came as a bit of a shock,” Buckley said, adding that Schulz’s successor, Christian Scherer was “ready and willing” to take over the role. Scherer, who took over the post with immediate effect, had earlier been considered as a candidate.

