(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE is poised to announce an order for more than 100 narrow-body aircraft from Air Arabia PJSC that would be worth more than $10 billion at list prices, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The deal would be for Airbus’s A320neo series, including the larger A321 variant, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Representatives for Air Arabia and Airbus declined to comment.

Bloomberg reported on Oct. 31 that Airbus was working to pin down the order. Air Arabia Chief Executive Officer Adel Ali told Bloomberg in February that he was considering a triple-digit jet deal with Airbus or Boeing to add destinations in Southeast Asia, Australia, Africa and Europe. The company already ranks as the biggest discount carrier in the Gulf and North Africa.

To contact the reporters on this story: Siddharth Philip in London at sphilip3@bloomberg.net;Layan Odeh in Dubai at lodeh3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kenneth Wong at kwong11@bloomberg.net;Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.