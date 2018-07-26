(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE’s second-quarter profit doubled as the company accelerated deliveries of its best-selling single-aisle jetliner following delays at the model’s two engine providers.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax increased to 1.15 billion euros ($1.35 billion) from a restated 572 million euros a year earlier, Toulouse, France-based Airbus said in a statement Thursday. Analysts had estimated a figure of 1.05 billion euros, based on six estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Customer payments for the re-engined A320neo family of planes had been held up by a three-month halt in handovers of Pratt & Whitney-powered examples, which have been dogged by a series of glitches, and less severe issues concerning aircraft with turbines from a General Electric Co.-led alliance. Airbus has since made headway in reducing the number of jets parked outside its plants, with 110 Neos delivered in the first half out of 239 in total.

“A320neo aircraft deliveries picked up during the second quarter but challenges remain to meet our full-year targets,” Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders said in the release. “Our operational focus in commercial aircraft remains squarely on securing the production ramp-up.”

Airbus confirmed that it plans to deliver around 800 commercial aircraft this year, which it described as “challenging,” and lift adjusted Ebit by about 20 percent to 5.2 billion euros before the integration of the new A220 plane acquired from Bombardier Inc. The company also still expects free cash flow before disposals and acquisitions of approximately 3 billion euros.

