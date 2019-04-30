Airbus Profit Jumps on Higher Production of Rival to Boeing Max

(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE earnings jumped in the first quarter as the European planemaker churned out higher numbers of the A320 model that’s the biggest global rival to Boeing Co.’s troubled 737 Max.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax surged to 549 million euros ($614 million) from 14 million euros a year earlier as the company delivered 162 aircraft, according to a statement Tuesday.

Key Takeaways

The tally includes 126 A320s, a model previously held back by engine manufacturing faults that Airbus and supplier Pratt & Whitney appear to have overcome just as Boeing’s 737 faces questions about its future after being grounded following two fatal crashes.

While the quarter covered the final months in charge of former chief executive officer Tom Enders, the production boost and strong earnings provide a solid starting point for his Guillaume Faury who formally took over on April 10.

On the negative side, Airbus is still facing problems ramping up deliveries of the A321, its biggest narrow-body, amid issues with the highly customized cabin. It also handed over just three A330neo wide-bodies after turbine supplier Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc was hit with production delays.

Airbus said discussions are progressing on amended contracts for its A400M military transport plane, but reported no new charges against a project that’s been a drain on cash for years. That allowed it to reiterate a forecast for a 15 percent gain in adjusted full-year EBIT, based on projections for 880 to 890 commercial plane deliveries.

Market Reaction

Airbus shares have surged 46 percent this year, outstripping Boeing, where gains have been limited to 18 percent as it battle to return the Max to service. The European manufacturer closed at 123.02 euros in Paris on Monday, giving it a market value of 95 billion euros.

